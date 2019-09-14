Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

$8.5M-plus wagered in Iowa's first month of sports betting

More than $8.5 million was wagered at 13 participating casinos in Iowa's first month of sports betting.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 9:40 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than $8.5 million was wagered at 13 participating casinos in Iowa's first month of sports betting.

Ames station WOI reports that figures release by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission show the state reaped nearly $146,000 in tax revenue from the wagers on sports events.

The report shows Prairie Meadows in Altoona topped Ameristar II in Council Bluffs, with more than $3.4 million in sports handle — or money placed on bets — and nearly $2.9 million paid out to betters.

On Aug. 15, Iowa became the 11th in the nation and first in the Midwest to allow such wagering. Iowa's law allows betting on-site or through a mobile app, but requires mobile betting to be done within the borders of the state. Betting software includes precision geofencing technology that nullifies bets made outside of Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
A cooler Friday with a potential for storms Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Taking a look at your weekend forecast

Image

Furthering Her Education

Image

Justify drug test

Image

Taking an electric bus to school

Image

Car burglaries at Lime Creek Nature Center

Image

Southland Schools break ground on new k-12 school

Image

Food trucks raising money for Pine Island

Image

Weather Forecast 9/13

Community Events