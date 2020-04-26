84 percent of Americans want a second stimulus check

ROCHESTER, Minn-Exactly one month ago President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security or 'cares' act into law. The two trillion dollar stimulus package allocates funds for a number of programs including loan relief for small businesses and stimulus checks for many Americans. After one round of checks, some Americans are wanting and needing more money. According to a recent survey by Wallethub, 84 percent of Americans want another wave of stimulus checks.

Todd Hoefd recently received his stimulus check.The Rochester resident currently has a job and says he isn't hurting financially.

His check is sitting in a bank.

"It's not something that I needed severely,” Hoefd said. “So I might find a better use for it for somebody that might need it."

Hoefd is one of the luckier ones. With millions of Americans currently without a job, the loss of income has been devastating leaving some of these people not knowing how they will pay for their rent or even next meal.

Scott Gill works in finance. He wants to know financially how a second or third round will play out.

"Where's the money going to come from? Who is it going to be paid back?

Congress is considering the Emergency Money for the People Act. This could mean a $2,000 monthly payment for qualifying Americans over the age of 16 for up to 12 months

Both Rochester residents agree a second round is needed but this round not everyone should receive a check.

“ I understand the intent and why they are distributing it but I think it should be a bit more targeted to people that need it,” Hoefd said.

“Maybe the second round can be for those who really need it,” Gill said.