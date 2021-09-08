83% of new COVID cases in Rochester Public Schools are unvaccinated

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools says the first four days of classes have seen 42 positive cases of COVID-19.

The 2021-2022 school year began August 30 and as of September 5, the district says two staff members 23 students in pre-K through 5th grade, and 17 students in 6th through 12th grade have tested positive for the coronavirus. That has led to 33 individuals needing to be quarantined.

Rochester Public Schools says 83% of the positive COVID-19 cases were among unvaccinated individuals.

Coronavirus cases were reported at 18 school facilities.

The school district says it currently has nearly 18,000 students and over 2,700 staff.

Updated COVID-19 numbers are again being posted on the RPS website.