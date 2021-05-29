82nd North Iowa Band Festival award winners and royalty announced

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Saturday, 82nd North Iowa Band Festival crowned this year's royalty and gave out awards.

Hannah Lanphere from Central Springs High School and Nathan Hanneman from Northwood-Kensett were crowned Band Festival Queen and King. Lanphere plans to attend Iowa State University this fall. Hanneman will enlist in the Iowa Air National Guard and enroll at Iowa State in the fall of 2022.

Lake Mills High School took the Meredith Wilson Sweepstakes prize, which is awarded to the high school marching band with the overall highest score.

The following awards were given out:

Marching Bands:

Class 1A: Northwood Kensett High School—1st Place

Class 2A: Lake Mills High School—1st Place

Class 3A: Clear Lake High School—1st Place

Parade Competition:

Grand Marshal Award (presented to the parade entry with the best use of the festival theme “Banding Together and Marching

Forward”):

First Citizens Bank—1st Place

Waldorf University—2nd Place

Good Shepherd, Inc.—3rd Place

Mr. Toot Award—(presented to the entry with the most originality, artistic quality, and well-crafted design, based on a theme

of their choice):

Mason City Marine Corps League #859—1st Place

Clear Lake Bank & Trust—2nd Place

Charles City Rotary Club/Main Street Charles City—3rd Place