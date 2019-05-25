Clear
81st North Iowa Band Festival announces its award winners

Marching bands and parade entries honored.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The winners are announced for the 81st annual North Iowa Band Festival.

Marching band award winners:

Meredith Wilson Sweepstakes (for high school band with the overall highest score) – Lake Mills High School.

Class 3A – 1st place Clear Lake High School, 2nd place Forest City High School.

Class 2A – 1st place Lake Mills High School, 2nd place Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, 3rd place, Central Springs High School.

Class 1A – 1st place Northwood Kensett High School, 2nd place Rudd Rockford Marble Rock High School.

Middle School – 1st place Clear Lake Middle School, 2nd place West Fork Middle School.

Parade awards:

Grand Marshall Award (for best use of festival theme “Forward, March”) – 1st place Mason City Youth Task Force, 2nd place Smithfield, 3rd place Prairie Ridge.

Mr. Toot Award (for best design, artistic quality, and originality) – 1st place First United Methodist Church, 2nd place NI Vietnam Veterans, 3rd place MacNider Art Museum.

Alana Noss of Rockford and Jacob VerHelst of Central Springs were crowned Band Festival Queen and King.

The North Iowa Band Festival carnival continues Sunday and Monday in downtown Mason City, starting at noon.

