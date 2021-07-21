80-year-old man sentenced for killing his wife in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. – A brutal killing is sending an 80-year-old man to prison for almost a decade.

Joseph Bailly Wright of Dakota was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 377 days already served. Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife.

The body of Klara Wright, 72, was found in a chair at their home on July 10, 2020. Authorities say Wright apparently hit his wife in the head with a hammer-like object and stabbed her twice, once in the liver and once in the heart.

According to court documents, Klara Wright suffered from dementia and Joseph Wright said he could not watch her suffer. Investigators say a suicide note was found at the scene and Joseph Wright had a least one cut to one of his wrists.