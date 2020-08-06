80% of Iowa now under drought conditions

DES MOINES, Iowa – Extreme drought conditions have returned to Iowa for the first time in almost two years.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says nearly 80 percent of Iowa has some level of drought, with extreme conditions existing in Audubon, Carroll, Greene, and Guthrie counties. Statewide precipitation averaged 2.87 inches in July. DNR says that’s 1.63 inches less than the 30-year climatological average and would make July 2020 the 41st driest July in 148 years of statewide records.

"Conditions continue to deteriorate over west central Iowa, with July being another dry month. Anytime extreme drought shows up in the state, it gets our attention,” says Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “So far, average streamflow conditions statewide remain near normal, but some areas are beginning to show low stream flows and stressed groundwater supplies."

Iowa’s average temperature in July was 75.3 degrees, 1.7 degrees above normal. Little Sioux in Harrison County reported the month’s high temperature of 98 degrees on July 18, 12 degrees above normal. Mason City Municipal Airport reported the month’s low temperature of 44 degrees on July 16, 17 degrees below normal.

