80% of Fillmore County coronavirus cases are done with self-isolation

Cases range from the teens to the 60s.

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 12:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – Fillmore County Public Health says eight of its 10 confirmed coronavirus cases have completed the required isolation period and can return to public activities.

The 10 cases include one person in their teens, one in their 20s, three in their 40s, one in the 40s, and four in their 50s. County health officials have been working with the Minnesota Department of Health and other agencies to address the needs of those patients and provide guidance to others who may have had contact with them.

The Fillmore County coronavirus hotline is available Monday thru Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM. The number is 507-765-2642.

