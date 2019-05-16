8-year-old dies after being hit crossing central Iowa street

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy died at a Des Moines hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Marshalltown.
Police say officers and medics were dispatched to the accident site around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The injured boy was taken to a Marshalltown hospital before being flown to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Police say he died there later.
Police say the boy was crossing West Main Street on his way home from Franklin Elementary School when he was hit by a vehicle that was turning onto West Main from South 13th Street. His name hasn't been released.
The vehicle driver has been identified as 71-year-old Marilyn Diggins, of Marshalltown.
