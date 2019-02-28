8 pets unaccounted for after southern Minnesota structure fire

CHATFIELD, Minn. - A home is a total loss and eight family pets are unaccounted for after a Wednesday fire.

Authorities say Lori Janet, 46, and her daughters live at the residence located at 7500 block of 132 Ave. SE.

The family has six cats and four dogs, and only two of the dogs are accounted for.

Janet said she filled her wood-burning stove with wood before leaving Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported later in the day by a neighbor.