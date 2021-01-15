8 dogs, 10 chickens rescued as part of north Iowa animal neglect case

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - Eight dogs and 10 chickens were rescued from a Kossuth County property after reports of animal neglect.

The sheriff's office said the animals were taken from 407 Clay St. in Whittemore.

The dogs were taken to receive medical treatment, and the dogs will be cared for at Peace Creek Animal Rescue until adoption families can be found.

The chickens were taken to Betsy's Barn in Cylinder.

Additionally, the sheriff's office said "in an effort to calm social media rumors, the sheriff's office can confirm that there were no dead bodies discovered at the residence and there continues to be no immediate threat of public safety from this investigation."