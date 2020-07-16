8 deaths due to coronavirus in last week in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Over the past seven days, eight deaths have been recorded in Cerro Gordo County due to the coronavirus.

County health officials also said Thursday that there have been 249 positive cases in July.

“This increase in cases is not the result of an outbreak and does not come from a single source. This rise in numbers is attributed to community spread,” Cerro Gordo County Public Health director Brian Hanft said.

Seven of the eight recent deaths have involved people 80 and over. The other involved someone between 61-80.

“These deaths are heartbreaking and such a loss to our community,” says Hanft.

The county has nine total deaths connected to the virus.