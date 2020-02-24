Clear

8 arrested on drug charges after search warrants executed in NE Iowa

A search warrant executed Sunday night at 3 locations in northeast Iowa resulted in eight arrests.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 9:51 AM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 10:21 AM

DECORAH, Iowa - A search warrant executed Sunday night in northeast Iowa resulted in eight arrests.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said as a result of lengthy investigations, search warrants were conducted at 105 Center St., 605 College Dr. and 1601 Valdres Rd. 

The following arrests were made:

·         Austin Gealta, (28) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with serious misdemeanor possession of controlled substance-marijuana, serious misdemeanor possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, and simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

·         Rebecca Mercer, (58) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with serious misdemeanor possession of controlled substance-marijuana, and simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

·         Kaleb Wikert, (20) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with D felony possession of marijuana 3rd or subsequent and simple misdemeanor possession drug Paraphernalia.

·         Bryce McEndree, (19) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with serious misdemeanor possession of marijuana and simple misdemeanor possession drug Paraphernalia.

·         William Moore (18) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with serious misdemeanor possession of marijuana and simple misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia.

·         Jacob Willitts (24) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with D felony possession of marijuana 3rd or subsequent and simple misdemeanor possession drug Paraphernalia.

·         Cyrek Nelson (21) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with (3) D felony counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance- marijuana-with intent to deliver.

·         Tanner Gage Carolus (21) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with D felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance- marijuana-with intent to deliver.

