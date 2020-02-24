8 arrested on drug charges after search warrants executed in NE Iowa

Photo Gallery 8 Images
DECORAH, Iowa - A search warrant executed Sunday night in northeast Iowa resulted in eight arrests.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said as a result of lengthy investigations, search warrants were conducted at 105 Center St., 605 College Dr. and 1601 Valdres Rd.
The following arrests were made:
· Austin Gealta, (28) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with serious misdemeanor possession of controlled substance-marijuana, serious misdemeanor possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, and simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
· Rebecca Mercer, (58) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with serious misdemeanor possession of controlled substance-marijuana, and simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
· Kaleb Wikert, (20) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with D felony possession of marijuana 3rd or subsequent and simple misdemeanor possession drug Paraphernalia.
· Bryce McEndree, (19) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with serious misdemeanor possession of marijuana and simple misdemeanor possession drug Paraphernalia.
· William Moore (18) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with serious misdemeanor possession of marijuana and simple misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia.
· Jacob Willitts (24) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with D felony possession of marijuana 3rd or subsequent and simple misdemeanor possession drug Paraphernalia.
· Cyrek Nelson (21) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with (3) D felony counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance- marijuana-with intent to deliver.
· Tanner Gage Carolus (21) of Decorah, was jailed and charged with D felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance- marijuana-with intent to deliver.
