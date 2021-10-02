7th annual Hunt for Cure in support of cancer research

LEROY, Minn. - Saturday people grabbed their ammo for the 7th Annual Hunt for a Cure in Leroy.

Mower County Habitat and Pheasants Forever hosted the event where participants have a day in the field hunting pheasants.

This year had the biggest turnout yet with 67 hunters.

The habitat organization has raised $25,000 in the last six years for the cause.

Davin Alan with Pheasants Forever says nearly everyone has been touched in some way by cancer.

“We're just hoping that with the meager funds we do raise, that somehow it can contribute to eradicating cancer in our lifetime, and the folks over at the Hormel Institute are just doing a great job.”

He has a message for anyone who has been touched by cancer.

“To the people who are out there who have someone who they know who is battling cancer, our hearts go out to you, and our prayers go out to you too. We hope that these funds will go a long way in fighting the fight against cancer and maybe finding a cure for all the people who suffer.”

All proceeds go toward cancer research at the Hormel Institute in Austin.

If you didn't get to participate this year, the tradition will return next year.

The next event Pheasants Forever will sponsor is a youth hunt, on MEA weekend starting October 21st.