WAUKON, Iowa – State officials are investigating a fish kill caused by 76,000 pounds of yeast in Allamakee County.

The Waukon Wastewater Treatment Plant reported Monday morning that Aveka Nutra Processing spilled the yeast after a power loss, sending it into a tributary of Paint Creek south of Waukon.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources conducted a fish count on Monday and recommended pets and livestock not be allowed to drink from the creek for three days.