75% of 65 and up have gotten COVID vaccine in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – 75 percent of Cerro Gordo County senior citizens have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health Director Brian Hanf says the county has gotten over 20,000 doses, enough to get nearly half the county’s population at least one dose. 87 percent of Mason City’s police force has also been vaccinated.

Hanf says demand for the vaccine has dropped off as Cerro Gordo County has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 test positivity and hospitalizations. Hanf says that’s why they’re encouraging people to still get tested if they feel any coronavirus symptoms and get that second dose of vaccine. He says it’s critically important and says anyone worried about side effects should be reassured that if you do experience any, they fade quickly and are much less harmful than the effects of COVID-19.

Hanf is also encouraging people to get the vaccine, especially the second dose, anywhere they can but asks if they sign up for a county vaccine appointment and then get it somewhere else, please let CG Public Health know so they can open that appointment up for someone else.