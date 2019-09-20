75 new jobs coming to Howard County

DES MOINES, Iowa – State tax benefits have been awarded to the expansion of a beef processing plant in Howard County.
Upper Iowa Beef says it is adding 27,000 square feet to its existing operation in Lime Springs to increase processing capacity from 500 to 1,500 head of cattle per week. This nearly $7 million expansion is expected to create 75 jobs, 20 of which will pay $21.73 per house.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved the tax break at its Friday meeting in Des Moines. Tax benefits were also approved for projects in Dubuque and Eddyville.
