737 more coronavirus cases in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials report the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 737 on Sunday.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports an increase in the number of completed tests accounts for some of the increase, but not all. The number of newly confirmed cases compares with 464 reported Saturday.

It’s the second-largest single-day increase in July so far and brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota to 46,204 since the pandemic began. The Minnesota Department of Health also reports three new deaths from COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 1,541.

