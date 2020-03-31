Clear
73 new cases and one new coronavirus death in Iowa

No new cases reported in North Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa – 73 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Iowa and one more has died.

The additional cases bring the state’s total to 497 positive tests. The latest death was reported in Muscatine County to someone between 41 and 60 years old.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the locations and ages of the 73 new COVID-19 cases are:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Clay County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years)
• Harrison County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Iowa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)
• Jones County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years)
• Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 1 child (0-17), 5 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adult (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age (41-60 years)
• Scott County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)
• Sioux County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

