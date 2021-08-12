70 percent of people eligible have received COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota

The state of Minnesota announced Thursday that 70 percent of those 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of first doses administered per week is up 129 percent from one month ago.

“Minnesotans are continuing to answer the urgent call and do their part to end this pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “The data is clear: vaccines are our key to fighting COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and millions of Minnesotans rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves, their families, and their communities. While we are making progress, there is no time to waste in making sure every Minnesotan who can get the shot does so. It will save lives.”