70 percent of Minnesotans have received at least 1 COVID-19 dose

Congratulations, Minnesota! Reaching President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose before July 4 is a remarkable achievement. Thank you to every Minnesotan who has rolled up their sleeves. pic.twitter.com/lLV0XNV2RV — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 1, 2021

The state of Minnesota has reached a goal set by President Joe Biden to vaccinate 70 percent of the state's 18-and-over population.

More than 3 million Minnesotans in that age bracket have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The overall population of fully vaccinated Minnesotans is 52 percent, which is the highest in the Midwest.

“This is a remarkable achievement, and a credit to every Minnesotan who has rolled up their sleeves to get their vaccine and protect themselves and their communities,” said Governor Walz. “Ahead of Independence Day weekend, we’re celebrating getting 70% of Minnesota adults vaccinated and all the good news that brings for Minnesota. Because of COVID-19 vaccines, new cases and hospitalizations are down to some of their lowest levels of the pandemic. With nearly 6 million doses administered across our state, we are seeing firsthand that these vaccines work, and I encourage every Minnesotan who has not yet been vaccinated to get their shot as soon as they can.”