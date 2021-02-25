70% of older Minnesotans to be vaccinated before next phase

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says at least 70% of Minnesotans age 65 and older will get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine before the state moves on to the next phase of vaccinations.

The governor is expected to announce the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan Thursday, but it won’t happen until the 70% threshold is reached, which might be by the end of March, according to Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann.

The state estimates that so far, 42% of Minnesotans age 65 or older have gotten at least one shot.

The state is also vaccinating school and child care employees in the current phase.