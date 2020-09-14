7 years later, reward at $100K in case of missing north Iowa man

HAMPTON, Iowa - Seven years after a north Iowa man and his vehicle went missing, a reward of $100,000 is being offered for any information that leads to locating him.

It was Sept. 15, 2013, when Ethan Kazmerzak went missing. He would be 29 years old now.

"At the time Ethan went missing he had dark blond hair, had a beard, wears glasses, and has a Grateful Dead tattoo on his upper left arm. He was last seen wearing peach/orange colored shorts and a white/teal printed shirt. He was driving a silver 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Iowa license plate AUZ382," Hampton police said.

Neither Kazmerzak nor his car has been found since that day.