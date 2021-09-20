7-vehicle crash injures 12 on Interstate-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. - Twelve people were injured following a seven-vehicle pileup on Interstate-35 on Sunday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol said six vehicles were stopped in the southbound lane of I-35 near milepost 73 in a construction zone when they were struck from behind by a semi.
The driver of the semi, Murray D Wood, 58, of Manitoba, was not injured.
The following people were injured:
- Brenda Martha Nieto Reyes, 26, Faribualt
- Milayah Dorantes Nieto, 2, Faribault
- Ivan Zepeda, 10, Faribault
- Jesus Carbajal Zepeda, 4, Faribault
- Marco J Dorantes, 21, Faribault
- Yeimee Dorantes, 12, Faribault
- Leticia Nieto, 39, Faribault
- Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, 37, Apple Valley
- Zamzam Ibrahim Ahmed, 51, Faribault
- Mark Thomas Nelson, 28, Laramie, Wyo.
- Dwain Thomas Wiener, 33, Le Center
- Makenna Jo Belling, 15, Erie, N.D.