7-vehicle crash injures 12 on Interstate-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. - Twelve people were injured following a seven-vehicle pileup on Interstate-35 on Sunday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said six vehicles were stopped in the southbound lane of I-35 near milepost 73 in a construction zone when they were struck from behind by a semi.

The driver of the semi, Murray D Wood, 58, of Manitoba, was not injured.

The following people were injured:

- Brenda Martha Nieto Reyes, 26, Faribualt

- Milayah Dorantes Nieto, 2, Faribault

- Ivan Zepeda, 10, Faribault

- Jesus Carbajal Zepeda, 4, Faribault

- Marco J Dorantes, 21, Faribault

- Yeimee Dorantes, 12, Faribault

- Leticia Nieto, 39, Faribault

- Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, 37, Apple Valley

- Zamzam Ibrahim Ahmed, 51, Faribault

- Mark Thomas Nelson, 28, Laramie, Wyo.

- Dwain Thomas Wiener, 33, Le Center

- Makenna Jo Belling, 15, Erie, N.D.