7 samoyed puppies moved from Humane Society of North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa- There have been a lot of moves for a number of rescued samoyeds from the North Iowa breeding operation that are being moved around a lot. We learned Tuesday that several of the rescued dogs went to shelters in Waterloo, Omaha, Wichita and 16 to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

On Wednesday 7 of the youngest dogs ranging in ages from four to six weeks were moved to foster care where they will be receiving training in how to socialize with other dogs and one on one training.

Though the move comes only a day after they were settling in to the Humane Society of North Iowa, those with the shelter said it was all part of the plan.

“When you are doing a rescue you never know about the timing,” said Stacey Rooney, the Shelter Manager. “It’s Thanksgiving week and people are busy. We planned on taking care of them as long as we needed to but we were lucky that we found some excellent foster cares that were able to take them in and come pick them up immediately.”

Rooney said the puppies will be brought back to the shelter once they are around 9-10 weeks old.