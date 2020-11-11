7-day forecast: Highs in the low 40s, high 30s

After a messy Tuesday, Veterans Day on Wednesday will be a welcome change of pace.

Sunny skies and temps in the low 40s will make for a calm day that will melt rain and snow on the ground from the day before.

Winds out of the S 10-15mph will keep things a bit breezy. A small trough works through late Thursday for a brief chance of rain and snow, before clearing again for Friday.

The next sizable system looks to arrive late Saturday with a chance for rain, but even this is going to mostly miss us.