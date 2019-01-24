Clear
7 animals rescued from Iowa property; 1 steer found dead

Animal rescue officials in Iowa say they've found one dead steer and rescued seven other ailing animals from a rural southern Iowa property.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019

ALBIA, Iowa (AP) — Animal rescue officials in Iowa say they've found one dead steer and rescued seven other ailing animals from a rural southern Iowa property.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says in a news release that its response team helped Monroe County officials rescue three horses, one burro, a steer and two dogs that were left in freezing weather with no food, water or shelter. One dead steer was found on the property.

The group says two of the horses were underweight and the steer was suffering pain from neglected hooves and a hind injury. The burro's halter had been on so long it had rubbed the hair away and had to be cut off.

Charges are pending against the animals' owner.

