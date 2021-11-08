6th drunk driving conviction sends Mason City man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A sixth drunk driving conviction is sending a Cerro Gordo County man to prison.

McKinley Dudley Jr., 62 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to 15 years behind bars. Court documents state Dudley must serve at least three years before being eligible for parole.

Authorities tried to pull Dudley over in Mason City on March 22 for having no taillights but say he refused to stop until getting boxed in at an intersection in the 100 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue.

Court documents state McKinley refused to take a blood alcohol test at the scene but later pleaded guilty to OWI-3rd offense as a habitual offender. Prosecutors say McKinley has five prior OWI convictions.