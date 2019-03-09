6th annual Deer & Turkey Expo sees great turnout despite weather

OSAGE, Iowa - Spring is almost around the corner, and a sure sign of it? The 6th annual Deer & Turkey Expo at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage.

The event featured a contest measuring the score of a rack, shed, beard or spurs, as well as an archery shoot, and even a turkey calling contest. In addition, area lockers, taxidermists, hunting experts and conservation professionals were on hand to help with any hunting-related needs.

Despite the questionable weather, naturalist Chelsea Rowcliffe with the Mitchell County Conservation Board says there was a steady turnout.

"We want to get people out and it's almost spring. We can get excited about turkey season or even maple syrup, that kind of stuff, just to get us through that last push of winter."

Proceeds from the raffles and the contest go towards their Environmental Education Foundation, which provides funding for youth to go to summer camp and displays at the nature center, among other purposes.