Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

6th annual Deer & Turkey Expo sees great turnout despite weather

A celebration of all things nature and wildlife

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

OSAGE, Iowa - Spring is almost around the corner, and a sure sign of it? The 6th annual Deer & Turkey Expo at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage.

The event featured a contest measuring the score of a rack, shed, beard or spurs, as well as an archery shoot, and even a turkey calling contest. In addition, area lockers, taxidermists, hunting experts and conservation professionals were on hand to help with any hunting-related needs.

Despite the questionable weather, naturalist Chelsea Rowcliffe with the Mitchell County Conservation Board says there was a steady turnout.

"We want to get people out and it's almost spring. We can get excited about turkey season or even maple syrup, that kind of stuff, just to get us through that last push of winter."

Proceeds from the raffles and the contest go towards their Environmental Education Foundation, which provides funding for youth to go to summer camp and displays at the nature center, among other purposes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Snow showers this evening will turn to blowing snow for Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deer and turkey expo

Image

Highlights: Rochester Grizzlies vs Coulee Region

Image

Dairy farmers hit hard by winter storms

Image

Snow emergency in Rochester

Image

Hickenlooper stops in North Iowa

Image

Highlights: NIACC men hope to win Region 11 Championship; Lady Trojans advance to regional final

Image

Tracking Wet an Heavy Snow Tonight

Image

Austin wins Section 1AAA; heads to state tournament

Image

Celebrating women on International Women's Day

Image

Dangers of driving in the rain

Community Events