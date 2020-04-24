66 Minnesota prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 66 inmates in the Minnesota prison system have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state’s Department of Corrections (DOC) says that’s out of 212 inmates tested and those 66 have been found in just two of Minnesota’s 11 prisons, Moose Lake and Willow River. Another 38 prisoners have been presumed positive for coronavirus. Out of that 104 total, 30 prisoners have had their symptoms resolve and no longer require isolation.

One prisoner has been hospitalized with COVID-19 related complications.

The DOC says all new intakes are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and quarantined for 14 days upon arrival. The quarantine units are completely self-contained and all activity occurs in the unit. All new prisoners are also tested for coronavirus before being moved into the general population.

“As has been noted by Governor Walz, it is only through widespread testing that we can target efforts to protect those most medically vulnerable to COVID-19,” says DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. “As studies have found, many cases of COVID-19 result in mild to moderate symptoms or even no symptoms at all. Of particular concern is the reality that those with minor symptoms can spread COVID-19 to others.”