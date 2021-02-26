64-year-old female found dead in Austin, death called suspicious

AUSTIN, Minn. - A 64-year-old woman died Friday and police are calling the death suspicious.

Austin police responded to the 1900 block of 3rd Ave. NE just after 8 a.m. Friday and found an unresponsive 64-year-old female.

Upon arrival, life-saving measures were attempted to no avail.

Officers observed the deceased woman with an injury near her left eye and said it was"not consistent with what they were observing."

The decision was made to call in the Minnesota BCA forensic evidence team.

The investigation is ongoing by the Austin Police Department with support from the Minnesota BCA.