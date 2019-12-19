$600,000 approved for water quality projects in southern Minnesota

AUSTIN, Minn. – Nearly $600,000 could be going to improve water quality in lakes, streams, and groundwater in the Cedar River watershed.

The money is part of a plan approved by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, opening a new source of state funding for projects in parts of Dodge, Freeborn, Mower, and Steele counties.

“This is an exciting day for our watershed,” says Adam King, the Dodge Soil & Water Conservation District manager. “With this plan, all our area partners will be better equipped to more effectively and efficiently work together to improve our local water, especially in partnership with farmers.”

Each of the 11 local governments involved in the Cedar River One Watershed, One (1W1P) plan process will have to vote on whether to accept the funding as part of a new water-management plan. That is expected to happen early in 2020.

Partners from Dodge, Freeborn, Mower and Steele counties and each’s SWCD along with the Cedar River Watershed District, Turtle Creek Watershed District and the City of Austin have been working on the Cedar River 1W1P initiative.

Cedar River 1W1P’s approved plan can be viewed online at: www.cedarriverwd.org.