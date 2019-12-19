Clear

$600,000 approved for water quality projects in southern Minnesota

* Photo caption: Dave Copeland (left), board conservationist with the Minnesota Board of Water & Soil Resources (BWSR), addresses the BWSR state board on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in St. Paul about the final draft of the Cedar-Wapsipinicon Comprehensive W
* Photo caption: Dave Copeland (left), board conservationist with the Minnesota Board of Water & Soil Resources (BWSR), addresses the BWSR state board on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in St. Paul about the final draft of the Cedar-Wapsipinicon Comprehensive W

Projects in Dodge, Freeborn, Mower, and Steele counties are eligible for the money.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Nearly $600,000 could be going to improve water quality in lakes, streams, and groundwater in the Cedar River watershed.

The money is part of a plan approved by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, opening a new source of state funding for projects in parts of Dodge, Freeborn, Mower, and Steele counties.

“This is an exciting day for our watershed,” says Adam King, the Dodge Soil & Water Conservation District manager. “With this plan, all our area partners will be better equipped to more effectively and efficiently work together to improve our local water, especially in partnership with farmers.”

Each of the 11 local governments involved in the Cedar River One Watershed, One (1W1P) plan process will have to vote on whether to accept the funding as part of a new water-management plan. That is expected to happen early in 2020.

Partners from Dodge, Freeborn, Mower and Steele counties and each’s SWCD along with the Cedar River Watershed District, Turtle Creek Watershed District and the City of Austin have been working on the Cedar River 1W1P initiative.

Cedar River 1W1P’s approved plan can be viewed online at: www.cedarriverwd.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Warmer through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learning about clean drinking water

Image

Lourdes high school donates to local families

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/18

Image

SAW: Hali Anderson

Image

Remembering Coach Fry

Image

Ballet Blake preps for nationals

Image

New buses could be coming to Rochester

Image

Giving away Christmas Hams

Image

Red Kettle donations down this year

Community Events