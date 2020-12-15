$60,000 given to child kidney cancer research at Hormel Institute

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Karl Potach Foundation has giving $60,000 to The Hormel Institute for Wilms’ tumor research.

“We were not able to have our normal golf tournament and live auction, so we did not expect to be able to gift this amount at all,” says Dr. Kurt Potach. He and his wife Brenda lost their son Karl to Wilms Tumor in 1997 and friends, family members and the community turned the August “Karl’s Tourney” into a major cancer research fundraiser for 23 years. “This donation to further research is a reflection of our generous friends and community who made this happen, even during COVID-19 and all the hardships people are enduring. We want to thank everyone who contributed and who help make this research possible.”

There are currently three Wilms’ tumor releated research projects in progress at The Hormel Institute funded exclusively from the Karl Potach Foundation.

“We are extremely grateful to the Karl Potach Foundation as this will ensure innovative research Wilms Tumor research continues to move forward at The Hormel Institute,” says Dr. Robert Clarke, executive director of The Hormel Institute. “These projects would not be possible if not for the generosity of our community and thanks to The Hormel Foundation’s support, 100% of this gift will be used for research. We look forward to making research progress for years to come with the help of the Karl Potach Foundation.”

Wilms' tumor is a rare kidney cancer primarily seen in children, most often between ages 3 and 4.

With this $60,000, the Karl Potach Foundation has given $711,500 to The Hormel Institute since 2008. The foundation also gifted $10,000 to the Children’s Cancer Research Foundation in 2020.