$600 federal unemployment benefits end July 25th

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've been receiving unemployment insurance benefits that include the additional $600 weekly federal payment the Department of Employment and Economic Development has a reminder you'll want to hear.

DEED commissioner Steve Grove says unless the relief package is extended by the federal government the week of July 25th will be the last time Minnesotans collect the additional pay.

Grove says those eligible for unemployment insurance will still receive weekly benefits just without those extra funds from the CARES Act.

He says he hopes people can use this next week and a half to prepare for the change.

"For those who are really going to struggle when this benefit goes away they can look into other forms of social assistance so here in Minnesota that means, food stamps, MFIP, housing assistance that's just been passed through our CARES Act as well," Grove explained.

There are also a variety of jobs available, many that doesn't require a college degree, for those looking for work.

