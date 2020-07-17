Clear
$600 federal unemployment benefits end July 25th

DEED is reminding people the week of July 25th will be the last time Minnesotans collect the additional $600 weekly federal payment.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 3:26 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've been receiving unemployment insurance benefits that include the additional $600 weekly federal payment the Department of Employment and Economic Development has a reminder you'll want to hear.

DEED commissioner Steve Grove says unless the relief package is extended by the federal government the week of July 25th will be the last time Minnesotans collect the additional pay.

Grove says those eligible for unemployment insurance will still receive weekly benefits just without those extra funds from the CARES Act.

He says he hopes people can use this next week and a half to prepare for the change.

"For those who are really going to struggle when this benefit goes away they can look into other forms of social assistance so here in Minnesota that means, food stamps, MFIP, housing assistance that's just been passed through our CARES Act as well," Grove explained.

There are also a variety of jobs available, many that doesn't require a college degree, for those looking for work.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 44347

Reported Deaths: 1566
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14125794
Ramsey5470246
Dakota291299
Stearns259619
Anoka2534108
Nobles16986
Washington136940
Olmsted135320
Mower9962
Scott9657
Rice9058
Blue Earth6392
Clay63838
Kandiyohi6011
Wright5764
Carver5332
Todd4052
Sherburne4005
Lyon3692
Freeborn3171
Steele2741
Watonwan2720
Benton2553
St. Louis25416
Nicollet21913
Martin1795
Winona16316
Cottonwood1460
Goodhue1468
Le Sueur1441
Otter Tail1231
Crow Wing12212
Pine1150
Chisago1141
Dodge1070
McLeod1040
Pipestone1035
Carlton960
Douglas910
Polk913
Unassigned9140
Murray890
Isanti870
Itasca8612
Chippewa831
Waseca830
Becker710
Beltrami710
Morrison701
Meeker681
Faribault670
Sibley622
Jackson600
Pennington550
Brown532
Wabasha490
Mille Lacs412
Fillmore400
Swift401
Lincoln370
Renville373
Rock360
Yellow Medicine350
Houston330
Grant321
Roseau300
Koochiching292
Cass262
Redwood260
Wilkin233
Norman220
Pope190
Aitkin180
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Marshall170
Mahnomen151
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse80
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 37249

Reported Deaths: 780
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7988188
Woodbury340946
Black Hawk262960
Buena Vista174412
Johnson15729
Linn149485
Dallas147833
Scott121810
Marshall114620
Dubuque112123
Story9118
Pottawattamie88613
Wapello72631
Muscatine72045
Crawford6843
Sioux5220
Tama50029
Webster4585
Wright4121
Cerro Gordo38411
Jasper38017
Warren3691
Louisa36813
Plymouth3685
Dickinson3183
Washington2559
Hamilton2081
Boone1771
Clay1551
Clinton1521
Clarke1513
Allamakee1394
Franklin1270
Bremer1267
Mahaska12517
Shelby1250
Carroll1241
Poweshiek1148
Des Moines1082
Pocahontas1081
Emmet1050
Cedar1011
Hardin980
Henry983
Marion940
Guthrie934
Floyd902
Cherokee871
Jones851
Jackson830
Benton821
Taylor810
Monona780
Butler772
Hancock732
Osceola700
Sac700
Humboldt681
Buchanan671
Calhoun672
Harrison670
Lyon660
Madison652
Iowa641
Jefferson640
Fayette630
Delaware611
Kossuth600
Mitchell580
Monroe567
Palo Alto560
Mills550
Lee542
Clayton533
Union531
Winneshiek530
Winnebago520
Grundy510
Davis431
Unassigned430
Howard400
Chickasaw350
Lucas354
Greene320
Worth320
Appanoose303
Cass290
Ida240
Keokuk231
Page230
Van Buren211
Adair190
Audubon191
Montgomery182
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont130
Wayne111
Adams100
