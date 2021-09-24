60-year prison sentence for Waterloo beating death

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A judge sentenced a Waterloo man to up to 60 years in prison for the beating death of a 72-year-old maintenance man.

The judge sentenced 30-year-old Martavis Tayshon Wise, who had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter with a dangerous weapon and other charges in the 2018 death of Johannes Rodenburgh, of Waterloo. Wise must serve at least 14 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Rodenburgh worked as a maintenance man at a Waterloo apartment complex. Prosecutors say Wise attacked Rodenburgh, beating and kicking him before slamming a child's bike down on top of him. Rodenburgh died nearly a week later.