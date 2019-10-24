Clear
60 quilts donated to Mayo Clinic Cancer Center

Albert Lea volleyball team raised money to make the quilts.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Mayo Cancer Center received 60 quilts Thursday from the Albert Lea High School volleyball team.

The money to make the quilts was raised at a home game in October. The quilts will be given to patients receiving treatment.

Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
