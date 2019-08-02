6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in southeastern Minnesota

Clear
Posted: Aug 2, 2019 8:26 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 8:58 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.- Six people were killed when a vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate-90 crashed into another vehicle southwest of Eyota.

It happened around 1:30 Friday morning in the westbound lane of I-90 between the Marion Rest Area and Highway 42/Co. Rd. 7 interchange. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that six people were killed in the two-vehicle crash. There were three people killed in each vehicle, authorities said.

“Preliminary reports indicate a vehicle was going the wrong way, heading eastbound, when it struck another vehicle heading westbound on I-90 near milepost 223,” law enforcement said.

The two vehicles involved were a 2005 Chrysler Sebring and a 2008 Ford Focus. Investigators are still trying to determine which vehicle was going in the wrong direction.

The cause is still under investigation. The westbound lanes of the Interstate were closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene.
I-90 re-opened in both directions at around 7:30 a.m.

