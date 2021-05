ROCHESTER, Minn. - Six people, including four children, were hospitalized Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 10:58 a.m. on West Circle Dr. NW. and Wilder Rd.

A 68-year-old male driver and a passenger, his wife, collided with a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old female.

The passenger in the male's car was taken to St. Marys while all five occupants (four children under the age of 4) of the other vehicle were also taken to St. Marys. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.