Health officials: 17 clusters of cases in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - There are 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County, bringing the total to 114.

66 of those cases are fully recovered, and there have been 2 deaths. Public healt officials continue to urge people to follow the guidelines.

"Social distancing and the stay-at-home order remain our best defense against spreading this virus," said Kari Etrheim of Olmsted County Public Health.

There are now 17 clusters of cases in Olmsted County. A cluster is 2 or more people living in a household or working together, or otherwise have had close contact with a confirmed case.