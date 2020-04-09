OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - There are 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County, bringing the total to 114.
66 of those cases are fully recovered, and there have been 2 deaths. Public healt officials continue to urge people to follow the guidelines.
"Social distancing and the stay-at-home order remain our best defense against spreading this virus," said Kari Etrheim of Olmsted County Public Health.
There are now 17 clusters of cases in Olmsted County. A cluster is 2 or more people living in a household or working together, or otherwise have had close contact with a confirmed case.
Related Content
- Health officials: 17 clusters of cases in Olmsted County
- Health officials: 2nd confirmed Coronavirus case in Olmsted County
- Probation in Olmsted County child porn case
- COVID-19 cases go up in Olmsted County
- Health officials: Mitchell County has first two cases of Coronavirus
- Health officials say Worth County has 1st positive coronavirus case
- Olmsted County Officials warns about the dangers of Nitrate
- The status of children's dental health in Olmsted County.
- United Way giving $150,000 to Olmsted County child health groups
- Olmsted County declares health emergency, announces major expansion of closures
Scroll for more content...