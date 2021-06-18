$6M judgment in lawsuit against Winnebago County nursing home

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa nursing home has been ordered to pay $6 million to the children of a former resident over allegations of neglect and recklessness.

Darlene Weaver, 83 of Buffalo Center, died in June 2017. In November 2017, Weaver’s children filed a lawsuit against the Timely Mission Nursing Home for wrongful death, negligence, breach of contract, dependent adult abuse, and loss of consortium. The lawsuit accused Timely Mission Nursing Home of failing to provide appropriate medical care, preventing falls or other injuries from occurring, negligent hiring, inadequate training of staff, and covering up adult abuse, neglect, and negligence.

The lawsuit claimed the nursing home’s failure to provide proper care was the cause of Darlene Weaver’s decline in health.

A jury was sworn in and a civil trial finally began on June 2. Court records show the jury returned a verdict on Thursday that found Timely Mission Nursing Home had been negligent and awarded her children $2 million for pre-death pain and suffering, $1 million for pre-death loss of full mind and body, $1 million for loss of relationship, and $2 million in punitive damages.

Timely Mission asked for a directed verdict to avoid having it go to the jury. District Court Judge James W. Drew ruled Friday that Weaver’s children presented enough evidence to justify a jury verdict and he ordered Timely Mission to pay the $6 million judgment with interest.