6 counties still not seeing any confirmed positive coronavirus cases

Around 40 counties in both Iowa and Minnesota currently have no reported positive cases of COVID-19

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 2:20 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

OSAGE, Iowa - While the number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to increase across the country, some counties have yet to encounter any cases of the insidious virus, including in our area.

6 counties, including Floyd, Howard, Winnebago and Worth in Iowa, and Freeborn in Minnesota, have so far not had any confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus.

"A lot of places are closed to the public, so that helps. Everything is carryout now, so that really helps. People aren't going into big groups."

Mitchell County Public Health Administrator Laura Huisman says people are heeding guidelines, including her department.

"We are closed to the public. There are people working, they're making sure that their desks are at least 6 feet apart."

She is, though, keenly aware that everything can change in an instant.

"We can easily have some cases tomorrow. We have no idea."

As we know, this pandemic continues to change in a heartbeat, and some potentially ill people may not be able to get tested for COVID-19, meaning those counties appear to have 0 cases. 

The best thing to do? Huisman encourages everyone to continue to adhere to the guidelines.

"Stay home, social distancing, wash your hands. So far so good, keeping our fingers crossed!"

The Mitchell County testing site at the Fairgrounds in Osage is still active, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Testing will only be available to those who first call 641-732-6111 for a phone screening.

