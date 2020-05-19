6 arrested, more expected in Cerro Gordo County narcotics cases

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Law enforcement in Cerro Gordo County arrested six people Monday for narcotics violations and more are expected.

The following people were arrested and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail:

Antonio Sandoval, 24 - Controlled substance violation, Class B felony

Amber Willenborg, 35 -Controlled substance violation, Class B felony

Kelsey Leduc, - 21 - 2 counts of controlled substance violation, Class C felony

Daniel Vavrik, 54 - Controlled substance violation, Class B felony

Arthur Ketchum, 64 - Possession of drug paraphernalia

Brian Matthias, - 33 - Possession of methamphetamine

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jacob Johnson, who is incarcerated in a federal facility on unrelated charges.

The following people are wanted:

Timothy Cassady, 44 - Controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana and trafficking in stolen weapons.

Crystal Pennington, 32 - 2 counts of controlled substance violation.

Anyone who knows where these two people are located are asked to call law enforcement.