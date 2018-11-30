Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

5th annual Feast! Local Foods Marketplace

Hundreds of vendors will fill the Rochester Civic Center selling their local products.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 7:14 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- All this week, local businesses are having specials for restaurant week and it's all leading up to the big food expo at the Mayo Civic Center this Saturday.
Hundreds of vendors will be out selling their local goods to people in the community.
KIMT is sponsoring the local food festival.

Katie Stern is the founder and CEO of You Betcha!Box.

It’s a food subscription service that offers a variety of treats, all from Minnesota.

“It’s an easy way to try new things,” she said.

She tells KIMT you're supporting local businesses all over the state.
“Local is the new black and it's true because everybody is buying local. You should buy local because every dollar comes back into our community,” said Sterns.
Doors open tomorrow at the Mayo Civic Center at 10 am.
Tickets cost $8 for adults and $2 for kids ages 12 and under.
Adults over the age of 21 can get a VIP wristband for $25.

To check out You Betcha!Box, Click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Image

Country flags adorn classroom halls in Albert Lea

Image

Warming up your cars in the winter

Image

Las Palmas owner speaks out

Image

Rochester Perkins shutting down

Image

Enforcement power of railroad officers

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Governor-Elect Walz stops in Rochester

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events