5th annual Feast! Local Foods Marketplace

ROCHESTER, Minn.- All this week, local businesses are having specials for restaurant week and it's all leading up to the big food expo at the Mayo Civic Center this Saturday.

Hundreds of vendors will be out selling their local goods to people in the community.

KIMT is sponsoring the local food festival.

Katie Stern is the founder and CEO of You Betcha!Box.

It’s a food subscription service that offers a variety of treats, all from Minnesota.

“It’s an easy way to try new things,” she said.

She tells KIMT you're supporting local businesses all over the state.

“Local is the new black and it's true because everybody is buying local. You should buy local because every dollar comes back into our community,” said Sterns.

Doors open tomorrow at the Mayo Civic Center at 10 am.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $2 for kids ages 12 and under.

Adults over the age of 21 can get a VIP wristband for $25.

