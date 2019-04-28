ROCHESTER, Minn. – A chilly afternoon didn’t stop over 50 people from showing up to the 5th Annual People’s Climate March in Rochester.

“Stop denying the earth is dying,” is just one of the chants people shouted while marching from Peace Plaza to Soldier’s Field, ending with a family-friendly celebration at People’s Food Co-op.

“We have to do something now. Because we don't have a lot of time. Science tells us that and we have to pay attention,” Mary Vlanzy of Rochester, who came to the event said.

It’s a day of action march-goers believe can turn into real, tangible change.

“The most important way to send a message as a republic is the people,” Shannon Cavanagh of Rochester said. “If we come out here and show what we really want, then it broadcasts directly to those who have the power and have a vote to decide what we get.”

People also signed petitions urging Rochester to be a city using 100% renewable energy.

“My biggest fear is we're going to get stuck in a cycle of making small fixes and corrections for the next 20 or 30 years by which time it's going to be too late. And every time we put off this issue, it's going to get worse,” Cavanagh said.

The march is hosted by the Sierra Club, 100% Renewable Rochester, and is one of the final events in the City’s weeklong event, EarthFest.