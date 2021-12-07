Rochester day center The Landing MN preparing for snow season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the first major snowfall of the season, homeless shelter volunteers are working hard at providing a warm place to stay.

Scheels donated 100 new winter coats to The Landing MN as part of their 12 days of giving.

According to founder Dan Fifield, the number of people utilizing The Landing has remained steady, serving around 60 to 70 people a day.

However, numbers have dropped off a bit this month, partly from having to close a few days due to short staffing.

Tuesday morning Fifield says they served around 20 people.

“If it's 30 degrees below zero and the wind's howling, our numbers may drop down just because the transition from the Warming Center here is 0.8 of a mile, and it's brutal out there,” he explains.

Fifield says 'The Landing' is a place that provides more than a shelter from the cold.

“They don't have a home, they don't have a place where they can go and celebrate the holidays, they don't have that feeling of community if you will. But we offer them a place where they're loved, where they're cared for, where they're shown that respect that they may or may not get when they're out on the streets.”

Last year the landing worked with Rochester Public Transit to provide bus services from the Warming Center to The Landing. Fifield says they are working with the city to resume that service.

The Landing is always in need of water-resistant winter gloves. You can drop off any donations directly to the day center at Silver Lake Drive NE.