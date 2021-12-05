Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect plead not guilty to all charges

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, entered "not guilty" pleas to all charges against them during their arraignment.

Posted: Dec 5, 2021 7:26 AM
Posted By: CNN

Days after a 15-year-old student allegedly killed four classmates at a Michigan high school, the district's superintendent has requested an independent investigation into the incident -- the deadliest school shooting at a US K-12 campus since May 2018.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of carrying out Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit and faces a slew of charges as an adult, including terrorism and first-degree murder, among others. His lawyer entered a not-guilty plea during his arraignment Wednesday.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were also each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son's alleged actions.

The shooting claimed the lives of Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17, authorities said.

On Saturday, Tim Throne, who heads the Oxford Community Schools district, detailed in a letter the school's account of several key events leading up to the shooting.

"It's critically important to the victims, our staff and our entire community that a full and transparent accounting be made. To that end, I've asked for a third-party investigation be conducted so we leave no stone unturned, including any and all interaction the student had with staff and students," Throne wrote in the letter addressed to the Oxford community.

The day before the shooting

On Monday, a teacher saw the suspect looking at photos of ammunition on his cell phone during class, which prompted a meeting with a counselor and another staff member. During that discussion, the student told them that he and his mother had recently gone to a shooting range and that "shooting sports are a family hobby," Throne wrote in the letter.

The school tried to reach the student's mother that day, but didn't hear back until the following day when his parents confirmed the student's story, Throne said.

After school officials reached out to Jennifer Crumbley regarding her son searching the web for ammunition, she texted him saying, "LOL I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught," prosecutors have said.

The morning of the shooting

Then on Tuesday -- the day of the shooting -- a teacher alerted school counselors and the Dean of students to "concerning drawings and written statements" that the student had created, according to the letter. He was "immediately removed from the classroom" and taken to a guidance counselor's office, Throne explains.

The student told a school counselor that "the drawing was part of a video game he was designing and informed counselors that he planned to pursue video game design as a career," Throne said.

Following that discussion, the student stayed in the office for an hour and half as school staff called his parents and waited for them to arrive to the school, the letter noted. While waiting the student said he was concerned about missing his homework assignments and "requested his science homework, which he then worked on while in the office," the letter said.

"At no time did counselors believe the student might harm others based on his behavior, responses and demeanor, which appeared calm," Throne said.

Upon the parents' arrival, the school counselors asked the student "specific probing questions" about his potential for self-harm or harm toward others, Throne said. The answers he provided "led counselors to again conclude he did not intend on committing either self-harm or harm to others," according to the letter.

School counselors told the parents they must seek counseling for their son within 48 hours, otherwise the school would contact Child Protective Services, Throne wrote.

When asked to take their child home for the rest of the day, Throne said the student's parents "flatly refused," leaving their son behind to "return to work." And because the student had no prior disciplinary actions on his record, school counselors decided to allow him to return to his class, rather than send him to what they thought would be an empty home, Throne explained.

"While we understand this decision has caused anger, confusion and prompted understandable questioning, the counselors made a judgment based on their professional training and clinical experience and did not have all the facts we now know," he said.

Throne noted the decision to send the student back to class was not shared with the principal or assistant principal.

The shooting

Karen McDonald, the Oakland County prosecutor who is leading the case, has said Crumbly allegedly had the gun used in the shooting in his backpack during the meeting with school officials and his parents.

In his letter, Throne said he does not know whether or not the gun was in the student's backpack as it "has not been confirmed by law enforcement to our knowledge nor by our investigation at this time."

The alleged shooter started firing a gun "during passing time between classes when hundreds of students were in the hallway transitioning from one classroom to the other" on Tuesday, Throne said.

"Before the shooter was able to walk a short distance to enter the main hallway, students and staff had already entered classrooms, locked doors, erected makeshift barricades and locked down or fled according to their training," Throne explained. "The suspect was not able to gain access to a single classroom."

An initial review of videos of the shooting shows that "staff and students' response to the shooter was efficient, exemplary and definitely prevented further deaths and injuries," Throne said.

Parents plead not guilty to charges related to school shooting

Crumbley and his parents spent Saturday night in the same Oakland County jail, but were kept separated.

James and Jennifer Crumbley pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charges during an arraignment Saturday morning. The court appearance came after authorities had spent hours searching for them, a manhunt that began when they failed to show up to a scheduled arraignment Friday.

Police said the couple was found in Detroit warehouse early Saturday morning, but their attorneys said they intended to turn themselves in.

During the parents' arraignment, prosecutors alleged they allowed their son "free access" to the gun used in the shooting. But one of the parents' attorneys, Shannon Smith, said the gun was locked.

"When the prosecution is stating that this child had free access to a gun, that is just absolutely not true," Smith said. "This court is going to see ... there is far more going on than what this court has been made aware of."

Prosecutors have said James Crumbley bought the gun his son allegedly used in the shooting -- a 9mm Sig Sauer SP2022 semiautomatic pistol -- four days prior, on Black Friday.

Shortly after, Ethan Crumbley posted a picture of a gun on an Instagram account and captioned it, "Just got my new beauty today. SIG SAUER 9mm" with a heart-eyes emoji, McDonald said.

Jennifer Crumbley also posted about the gun on social media, calling it "his new Christmas present," McDonald continued.

An Oakland County judge set bond for James and Jennifer Crumbley at $500,000 each.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 926931

Reported Deaths: 9740
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1809132056
Ramsey749811054
Dakota68505591
Anoka64961589
Washington41119367
Stearns34021287
St. Louis29939416
Scott26281188
Wright26260226
Olmsted22677131
Sherburne19206130
Carver1687671
Clay12219108
Blue Earth1162171
Rice11578139
Crow Wing11318124
Chisago1005281
Kandiyohi9913108
Otter Tail9908130
Benton9174128
Beltrami8249100
Goodhue822699
Douglas7967101
Itasca779999
Mower740049
McLeod723384
Winona715158
Isanti711085
Steele695034
Morrison678681
Becker631675
Polk608987
Freeborn569947
Carlton552577
Mille Lacs539479
Lyon532961
Nicollet528561
Nobles527954
Pine521143
Cass505255
Todd496443
Brown473661
Le Sueur464736
Meeker437960
Martin391344
Waseca381433
Wabasha380110
Dodge366412
Hubbard357649
Roseau320532
Fillmore310115
Wadena306040
Redwood283845
Houston275317
Renville271651
Faribault261835
Sibley256017
Pennington254830
Kanabec254437
Cottonwood232933
Aitkin225052
Chippewa222043
Pope209910
Watonwan201121
Yellow Medicine189925
Koochiching179225
Rock178429
Swift174124
Stevens170211
Jackson162016
Clearwater159421
Marshall154822
Murray152911
Pipestone150929
Lake134124
Lac qui Parle124425
Wilkin122016
Mahnomen108314
Norman10579
Grant102410
Big Stone9585
Lincoln8915
Kittson74623
Red Lake71810
Traverse6086
Unassigned563124
Lake of the Woods5285
Cook3141

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 532160

Reported Deaths: 7379
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk81677809
Linn32838430
Scott27126295
Black Hawk22334382
Woodbury20736263
Johnson20150108
Dubuque18996243
Pottawattamie16215214
Dallas15573115
Story1398059
Warren8637107
Cerro Gordo8141125
Clinton7928115
Webster7419124
Des Moines7153106
Marshall675494
Muscatine6717117
Wapello6546145
Unassigned64520
Jasper630591
Sioux622477
Lee5977106
Marion567697
Buena Vista503449
Plymouth493388
Henry427155
Benton414760
Jones413564
Bremer403873
Boone397042
Washington395464
Carroll373355
Mahaska372366
Crawford355647
Jackson324047
Dickinson317555
Buchanan312743
Delaware303255
Clay297636
Kossuth293477
Fayette290356
Hardin289253
Tama282878
Page276133
Wright270050
Cedar269527
Winneshiek267744
Hamilton262757
Floyd261049
Clayton252360
Poweshiek242043
Harrison240979
Madison237425
Butler237346
Cass235667
Iowa234336
Jefferson228544
Mills225330
Hancock222840
Winnebago222339
Cherokee217347
Appanoose210157
Lyon209842
Allamakee209456
Calhoun199519
Shelby199542
Union197141
Humboldt188231
Franklin188031
Grundy186137
Chickasaw184522
Mitchell184343
Emmet180146
Louisa178653
Sac175626
Guthrie169338
Clarke163629
Montgomery163146
Keokuk152639
Palo Alto152332
Howard150624
Monroe144340
Ida134141
Greene128818
Davis126825
Lucas126127
Monona124940
Worth12309
Pocahontas122125
Adair118239
Osceola105718
Decatur104813
Taylor100914
Fremont98913
Van Buren95922
Wayne86125
Ringgold78429
Audubon77617
Adams5869
Rochester
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking cold and snow for next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Santa Cycle Rampage

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Full 10 PM Forecast 12/4/21

Image

Annalise Magid example 1

Image

Annalise Magid example 2

Image

StormTeam 3 Online Forecast 12/4/21

Image

StormTeam 3 Web Weather Forecast 12/4/2021

Image

Groundbreaking "Utica Queen" exhibition to open at Rochester Art Center

Image

Data shows drop in unsheltered homelessness in Olmsted County

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (12/3/21)

Community Events