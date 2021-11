MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Leroy-Ostrander Cardinals are bringing home a championship trophy today.

The Cardinals took on the Fertile-Beltrami Falcons in the 9-man championship game Saturday morning and came away with a huge win, 58-8.

In Class AAA, the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bulldogs took the gridiron against the Dassel-Cokato Chargers.

The Bulldogs came up just a bit short, losing 28-21.