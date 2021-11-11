Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

'We still have to eat and live': Iowans react to record inflation

Inflation is raising the prices of almost everything in America. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich visits Ankeny, Iowa to see how it affects everyday people.

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 5:04 PM
Posted By: CNN

You've probably realized that shopping for food and household basics is more expensive these days. Expect to keep paying more for groceries in 2022.

Prices shoppers paid for groceries climbed 1% in October from September and were 5.4% higher than at the same time last year, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Overall, prices, which also include things like rent, cars and energy, climbed 6.2% over the last 12 months, the largest increase since 1990.

Within grocery, steaks have seen the highest price jump annually, costing 24.9% more in October than they did a year ago. Eggs were 11.6% more expensive in October than a year ago, chicken cost 8.8% more, cereal was 5% more expensive, and baby food prices grew 7.9% annually.

Why are prices rising, and how much longer will that last?

Grocery prices stagnated from 2015 through 2019, but have increased during the pandemic. In 2020, grocery prices increased 3.7% from the year prior.

Food manufacturers and grocers have faced higher costs for commodities, labor, transportation and other expenses during the pandemic. Those costs have escalated in recent months, leading manufacturers to pass off some of these costs to their retail customers, who in turn have passed on a portion to consumers.

The producer-price index, which measures the price manufacturers receive for their goods and services, jumped 0.6% last month from September and rose 8.6% annually.

Persistent supply chain pressures mean higher prices at the grocery store will likely stick around for a bit. Big manufacturers of familiar food and household staple brands such as Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Procter & Gamble, Clorox, and Tyson Foods say they plan to hike prices on snacks, toiletries, meat and more for their retail customers in early 2022 to combat rising costs.

Companies are also pulling back on discounts on many items at stores because demand is strong and they don't want to run out of their limited supplies of goods.

"We continue to face accelerating levels of extraordinary inflation," Tyson said in a letter to retail customers last month in which it announced it would be raising prices next year on brands such as Ball Park hot dogs and Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast. "The sustained duration and significant impact of the inflation necessitates additional pricing action."

"We've been increasing prices, and we plan to increase prices more than we've done...for quite a while as a company," Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put said on an earnings call with analysts last week. Mondelez makes brands such as Oreo and Chips Ahoy. Van de Put said a 6%-to-7% price increase will take effect on its US products in January.

Market research firm IRI projects that inflation on food, beverages and household basics will climb to 8% during the first half of 2022 before settling at 4% during the latter half of the year. IRI tracks prices, point-of-sale and volume data, promotions and trends at big-box stores, wholesale clubs, supermarkets, pharmacies and other channels. The firm also consults with some of the largest retailers and brand manufacturers in the United States and conducts consumer surveys.

Squeeze on low-income customers

While higher prices for food are impacting families across the country, low-income shoppers get hit hardest when essentials become more expensive. These consumers have less disposable income and already spend a bigger share of their wallet on essentials than wealthier consumers.

"Families that have to spend a higher share of their incomes on necessities get squeezed more when the prices of necessities increase," Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach, director of the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University, said in a recent email.

According to 2019 data, the latest available, households in the lowest-income group spent an average of $4,400 on food —representing 36% of their income — while households in the highest-income segment spent an average of $13,987 on food, representing 8% of income, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Despite the price hikes, a recent boost in federal benefits such as food stamps as ell as the child tax credit, coupled with higher wages, may help low-income shoppers handle the increases.

A boost in federal food stamps may help alleviate some cost pressures for shoppers on the Supplemental Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. More than 41 million people were enrolled in the program in July, according to the most recent data from the US Department of Agriculture

Benefits starting in October jumped 27% above pre-pandemic levels, on average— the largest increase in the program's history. The change stems from a revision of the Thrifty Food Plan, which determines the benefit amounts of SNAP recipients. The update comes as part of a US Department of Agriculture review of the food stamp program required under the 2018 Farm Bill.

The average monthly benefit will jump to $169 per person under the revision, according to the agency, up from $121 per person before the coronavirus pandemic.

Low-wage workers are also benefiting from "eye-popping" raises in the tight labor market, according to Goldman Sachs. Pay for low-wage workers rose 5.3% annually during the second quarter of the year, the bank said in a report last month. And the enhanced child tax credit— which provides families with up to $3,600 a year for each child up to age 6 and $3,000 for each one ages 6 to 17 — has helped families pay for higher prices.

What does it mean for shoppers and stores?

Consumers have shown a willingness to accept higher prices for food and household basics without much of a drop-off in spending.

That may not last much longer.

In 2007, 2008 and 2011, prices grew more than 5% on groceries, which resulted in volume declines (shoppers buying less of a product or switching to a cheaper version), according to IRI. The firm projects that this will happen in 2022, with volume dropping by up to 5% compared with this year.

IRI says customers are beginning to trade down in areas of the store where prices have spiked highest.

"Shoppers are paying more for some categories, like meat, and are beginning to trade down to cheaper alternatives," said Krishnakumar Davey, president of IRI's strategic analytics practice. Some shoppers are switching from premium cuts such as rib-eye, sirloin and beef loin to ground beef, ground turkey and ground lamb, according to IRI point-of-sale data and conversations with grocers and manufacturers.

Higher grocery bills may benefit discount stores at the expense of full-price supermarkets.

When prices at customers' regular stores become unaffordable, they are more willing to walk out for cheaper ones. That may lift companies like Walmart, Dollar General, Aldi and other discount chains that cater in part to lower-income shoppers, say analysts.

One discount supermarket, Grocery Outlet, expects inflation will push more shoppers to its budget stores.

Higher prices are "very much noticed by consumers" and "increasingly something that will cause them to change patterns or look for ways to save money," CEO Eric Lindberg said on an earnings call with analysts Tuesday. "We think that ultimately turns in our favor."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 831669

Reported Deaths: 9049
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1639761974
Ramsey676401007
Dakota61163556
Anoka58053543
Washington36378341
Stearns30635261
St. Louis26137374
Wright23304187
Scott23234167
Olmsted19815123
Sherburne16861117
Carver1485661
Clay11153100
Rice10526136
Blue Earth1044463
Crow Wing10394118
Kandiyohi9095103
Chisago906266
Otter Tail8936114
Benton8141117
Beltrami740186
Douglas700296
Goodhue696790
Mower690645
Itasca690090
Winona656355
McLeod650777
Isanti628978
Steele626828
Morrison619472
Becker583968
Polk556582
Freeborn519842
Nobles506953
Lyon490557
Carlton487769
Nicollet471157
Mille Lacs468368
Cass460649
Pine460139
Todd446639
Brown442853
Le Sueur414333
Meeker392055
Martin355642
Waseca346431
Wabasha33618
Hubbard321846
Dodge304111
Roseau286231
Wadena272933
Fillmore272214
Redwood259544
Renville251451
Houston248317
Faribault236831
Sibley231514
Pennington228529
Kanabec214432
Cottonwood211129
Chippewa205040
Aitkin201846
Watonwan184516
Pope184110
Yellow Medicine171521
Rock167627
Jackson154415
Swift153620
Koochiching149521
Clearwater145420
Stevens145111
Murray144811
Marshall143021
Pipestone142127
Lake118824
Wilkin113015
Lac qui Parle110325
Mahnomen98013
Norman9619
Grant8859
Big Stone8785
Lincoln8375
Red Lake65510
Kittson65022
Traverse5726
Unassigned560124
Lake of the Woods4994
Cook2680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 496935

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk77623769
Linn30727414
Scott25792282
Black Hawk21277368
Woodbury19988254
Johnson18797103
Dubuque17198238
Pottawattamie15147208
Dallas14723109
Story1336454
Warren8101101
Cerro Gordo7494118
Clinton7398107
Webster7164120
Des Moines6956100
Marshall657192
Muscatine6497117
Wapello6223142
Jasper600489
Sioux588477
Lee5795101
Marion536995
Buena Vista497848
Plymouth475788
Henry407453
Jones386161
Benton382658
Washington380660
Bremer373471
Boone372138
Carroll359154
Mahaska349260
Crawford347147
Dickinson308253
Buchanan294139
Clay289535
Jackson288047
Kossuth281076
Hardin276553
Delaware276453
Fayette274252
Tama273377
Page266131
Cedar259427
Wright258748
Hamilton249357
Winneshiek245240
Floyd241847
Clayton230959
Poweshiek227043
Madison226625
Harrison226378
Cass225463
Butler219441
Iowa219033
Mills213329
Jefferson210942
Cherokee203645
Lyon201042
Winnebago200934
Hancock200239
Allamakee199355
Appanoose195854
Calhoun193118
Shelby189841
Humboldt178229
Union176538
Grundy175837
Louisa174052
Mitchell173843
Emmet173546
Franklin171729
Chickasaw169019
Sac165026
Guthrie163336
Montgomery155644
Clarke152529
Keokuk147138
Palo Alto147032
Monroe139639
Howard137523
Ida123441
Greene122817
Davis120525
Lucas119524
Pocahontas116824
Monona115439
Worth11479
Adair108937
Osceola101417
Fremont91912
Decatur90713
Taylor89814
Van Buren88122
Wayne80424
Ringgold74229
Audubon72214
Adams5468
Unassigned360
Rochester
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Snow showers through Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free training on Narcan/Naloxone to prevent overdose deaths

Image

2022 Minnesota Superintendent of the year

Image

Veterans Day celebrations North Iowa 4

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (11/11/21)

Image

Highlights: West Hancock marches to Class A title game

Image

Reaction: West Hancock reaches Class A title game

Image

GYB: The Elder Network

Image

Veterans Day: A letter to commemorate those who have loved, lost, and serve

Image

The American Red Cross has served over 1 million families since 2001

Image

Veterans Day VFW

Community Events