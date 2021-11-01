The Mason City Toros prepare for the Willmar Warhawks this week

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Toros lost two tough ones this past weekend to Granite City, but the games were close and Coach Nick Bruneteau says they felt like playoff games.

Despite the losses, this team is right on track, and Coach is excited for what's next.

"Credit to the five returners. They've done a great job about making sure everyone feels included and from the first week we were here, you know, normally a group of guys are hanging out. Our whole team was hanging out Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night, Thursday night ... and it hasn't stopped," says Coach.

The Mason City Toros are second in the West Division right now and plan on just getting better.

Coach says this team has a very special bond.

"When guys care about each other, usually, you know, that means more wins on the ice. You can tell guys are more willing to not only sacrifice the hits, the blocked shots, but they're also more willing to enjoy the credit of their teammates," says Coach.

The Toros face two opponents this week for the first time this season.

The team takes the ice Thursday against the Willmar Warhawks.

"We need to play with speed and then I think special teams will be key. They're well-coached. They have some pretty good players that can hurt us on the power play, so I think we have to be very disciplined. Then, on the flip side, our power play has to make sure it's clicking. If we can add a few on the power play each night, I think that could be the difference-maker," says Coach.

The Toros play at home Thursday night.

That puck drops at 7:30.