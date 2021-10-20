Experience an old west ghost town at Monster Bash

HARMONY, Minn. - They've been named the number one Halloween attraction in the state for the last three years according to MinnesotaHauntedHouses.com. This year Monster Bash is back with even more spooktacular opportunities to scare you out of your skin.

"If you come two-years in a row you will not see anything duplicated in our haunt. We pick a new theme, and the floor plan and layout are different every year. We build and purchase new props, sound effects, and special effects," explained Jay Masters, President of Monster Bash Incorporated.

This year's theme gives you the option to sit for a spell and enjoy a brew at the Snake Bite Saloon.

"Specter Gulch. It's an old west ghost town. It's been deserted, it's falling apart and no one has lived there for 100 years except the ghosts that never left," said Masters.

This is the ninth year the haunted attraction has taken place.

"We kind of go all out. It's not just a bunch of dark rooms with people jumping out of the corners. We decorate the rooms and they are elaborate and then we get the people that close their eyes and practically run through because they are scared to death and then they end up not seeing much of it at all," said Masters.

You're guaranteed to have a Skel-o-ton of fun, with all proceeds going to support the arts in area schools.

To date, Masters said the non-profit has given back just shy of $88,000 to support the arts in the Fillmore Central School District.

Due to Covid-19 all guests will be required to social distance in line at Monster Bash and masks must be worn at all times.

For more information check out the Monster Bash facebook page.